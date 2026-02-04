Ramayana: Resul Pookutty reveals how he was introduced to Hans Zimmer at 3:30 am by AR Rahman, ‘I couldn't believe...’

Resul Pookutty is opening up about his first meeting with Hans Zimmer, and it’s nothing like anyone expected. The star Sound Mixer is all set to join hands with AR Rahman for the upcoming Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayan, following their collaboration on Slumdog Millionaire. Hans Zimmer, the Oscar-winning composer, has also been roped in for the soundtrack of the film, and recalling his first interaction with the composer, the 54-year-old shared his disbelief.

Hans Zimmer and Resul Pookutty's first meeting was a surprise

Taking to his Instagram account to share the account of his late-night call with AR Rahman, the sound designer shared that it happened in the wee hours. “Got a call from AR Rahman at 3.30 am, beaming with energy, jubilant–probably he just finished scoring something or finished a performance,” he wrote. Resul Pookutty then went on to share how it all unleashed when an unassuming person like himself was suddenly face-to-face with the legendary Hans Zimmer, “he turned his camera towards someone with child like enthusiasm! And there he was, the towering, gigantic creative force of Hollywood in a white T-shirt, saying “Hi” and waved at me!”

The sound editor couldn’t believe his eyes and began expressing his shock, “It was so embarrassing for me and for him to be introduced to each other in a half n-ked me and in half sleep and daze mode. Then a gentleman sitting next to AR (presumably Zimmer) quipped “AR has this habit of waking up people at night and introducing people!” I hear his laughter at the back, the child like laughter, ever curious!” (sic)

Resul Pookutty was left wondering if it was indeed the real music producer in front of whom he had made a fool of himself. Unable to sleep after, he kept thinking if it was all a dream and thanked AR Rahman for the lifetime memory of the situation. Check out the original post below.

Meanwhile, on their last collaboration, Resul Pookutty and AR Rahman managed to grab an Academy Award for their contribution to the 2008 film, raising expectations for their upcoming work.

