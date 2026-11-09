Ramayana star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt light up their home on Diwali, celebrate with daughter Raha; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt looked radiant as they celebrated Diwali with their daughter, Raha Kapoor, at their home. Marking the joyous occasion, Alia took to social media to share adorable glimpses of their family celebrations, capturing several heartwarming moments.

Alia Bhatt drops pictures from Diwali celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha at new home

Taking to her social media handle, Alia Bhatt shared glimpses of the family's Diwali celebrations, with daughter Raha stealing the spotlight in the pictures. In one of the photographs, the little one is seen sharing a sweet moment with her parents as she kisses both of them.

Here’s the post:

In another picture, Raha Kapoor is seen holding out her hand as a pandit ties a moli around Ranbir's wrist ahead of the Diwali puja. Another photograph captures Alia performing the puja and posing in a beautiful green lehenga choli.

Ranbir, too, opted for traditional attire, sporting a white kurta pyjama, while Raha twinned with her father in white for the celebrations.

For those unaware, Alia, RK, and his mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, moved into their home, the Krishna Raj Bungalow, in November 2025. The six-storey mansion includes a dedicated floor for Neetu Kapoor and also features a room for her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and granddaughter, Samara Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in a leading role in the mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1. Co-starring Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film is the first instalment of a two-part saga. Part 1 is based on the first three kāṇḍas (chapters) of the Ramayana, chronicling Prince Rama's life from his childhood through the events leading up to and including his 14-year exile.

Apart from the lead actors, the film's ensemble cast includes Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, and others in key roles. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.

Looking ahead, RK will share the screen with Alia and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic action drama Love & War , slated for release on January 21, 2027. Additionally, the actor has projects such as Animal Park and Ramayana: Part 2 in his lineup.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is also part of the upcoming Sohum Shah-starrer Tumbbad 2.

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