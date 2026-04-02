Ramayana Teaser: Alia Bhatt reviews Ranbir Kapoor’s first look as Lord Rama, calls it ‘out of this world’

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has kept the audience waiting for a long time. The makers of the upcoming epic saga are all set to drop their first asset, an exhilarating teaser giving a peek into Ranbir Kapoor’s character, Lord Rama. His wife-actor Alia Bhatt, reviewed it for her fans. She called the teaser “out of this world” and heaped praise on the “beautiful job” her husband has done. Check it out!

Alia Bhatt reviews Ranbir Kapoor’s first look as Lord Rama

The makers of Ramayana have unveiled the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama to an exclusive international audience in LA. On April 2, they will be releasing the teaser for the Indian audience. But before the mega drop, Alia spoke highly about it, raising everyone’s excitement to watch what’s coming.

In a video from a virtual event, the National Award-winning actress revealed, “Ramayana unit is going to be out tomorrow. It is the unit called the Rama unit. I’m going to be posting it on my social media, so again, please go out there and support it.”

Heaping praise on Ranbir, his wife said, “Its absolutely fabulous. I think Ranbir has just done such a beautiful job, and I just can’t wait for you guys to see it. It’s just out of this world.”

Take a look:

At the launch of the first look teaser in LA, Ranbir opened up about playing Lord Rama in Tiwari’s interpretation of the epic. The Animal actor expressed, “Lord Rama has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries, and he will continue being so long after we are gone.”

He further added, “He enlightens us about the triumph of the human spirit in terms of adversities. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness, and forgiveness. He is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man.”

While Ranbir is set to play Lord Rama, he is joined by South star Yash, who will be seen as Ravana. Other actors who are part of the upcoming two-part saga are Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, and many more. Ramayana Part 1 is expected to hit cinemas this Diwali.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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