Ramayana Teaser Released: Ranbir Kapoor looks imperial as Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic

After months of waiting, the makers of Ramayana have finally unveiled Ranbir Kapoor’s first look as Lord Rama. The 2-minute 38-second teaser gives a peek into the grand avatar of the king who left all worldly pleasures to respect the decision of his elderly. Check it out!

Ramayana's first teaser unveiled

Ranbir Kapoor has arrived as Lord Rama, and he is definitely looking the part in director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1. The most-anticipated first look teaser of the main character was finally unveiled for the Indian audience, and the reactions are epic. The video showcases the Bollywood star ascending as the greatest of all times, the imperial king who is ready to sacrifice his life for the love of his people.

Check out the teaser:

The makers revealed, “Rama is the greatest of all time because he lived a life where the choices he made were always in the benefit of the greater good, duty over desire, and sacrifice over self.”

They further wrote, “His legacy continues to enhance and empower humanity over time and bring the belief in the goodness of the human spirit to resolve all conflict and bring peace to the world.”

Prior to the drop, the team headed to LA to release the teaser, titled Rama, to an exclusive international audience. During the event, Ranbir revealed that he had initially said no to being part of the high-stakes project. However, it was because of his daughter, Raha Kapoor, that he decided to come on board.

The actor told the audience, “I became a father for the first time. I think the sweet coincidence of playing Lord Rama and becoming a father was needed for a turning point in my life."

While Ranbir is set to play the protagonist, Lord Rama, he will be locking horns with South star Yash, who will be seen as the main antagonist, Ravana. Actress Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita, while Ravie Dubey will play Lakshman and Sunny Deol will portray Hanuman. Ramayana Part 1 is expected to hit cinemas this Diwali.

For more updates on Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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