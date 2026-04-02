Ramayana Teaser Twitter Reactions: 9 Tweets to know how fans reacted to Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama in the epic

After months of teasing fans, the makers have finally released the teaser of Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana. The mythological epic's teaser released on April 2, 2026, to coincide with the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The teaser was released by the director along with producer Namit Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor who also plays Lord Rama and other stars from the film. And now fans have been storming on X (former Twitter) raving about the teaser.



Ramayana has been highly praised across the social media platforms. One user wrote, "Loved how across different languages, the #Ramayana teaser changes only the English font, while Ramayanam (रामायणम्) - original Sanskrit title of Valmiki’s Ādikāvya, meaning ‘the journey of Rama’ remains the same in Sanskrit across all versions of teaser."



Another fan commented, "Theatre reaction = madness Experience = unreal This isn’t just a movie… it’s HISTORY in the making

THE GREATEST INDIAN FILM EVER."



Third fan wrote, "Visually stunning with superb CG & Making A Masterstroke loading from Nitesh Tiwari."



Take a look at the fan reactions on X below:

About the film Ramayana



Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the film features Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble also includes Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Ravi Dubey in key roles. They are supported by Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, and Kunal Kapoor, among others. The film is backed by Prime Focus Studios with DNEG and co-produced by Yash’s production company Monster Mind Creations. The music is composed by Academy Award winners AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the screenplay is written by Sridhar Raghavan. The mythological epic is slated for a worldwide release during Diwali 2026.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Teaser Released: Ranbir Kapoor looks imperial as Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic