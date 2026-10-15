Ramayana Trailer 2 Twitter Reactions: 9 tweets to know how netizens find the new asset of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer epic saga

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana is all set to storm the box office this Diwali. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic saga is making headlines for its latest promotional asset. Sony Pictures, the International distributor of Ramayana, dropped its new trailer, raising the stakes high and promising a breathtaking experience in cinemas.

The new trailer met with mainly positive reception among the audience. Here are some of the tweets to see how the social media users have found the latest trailer cut.

A social media user took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and called it better than Avengers: Doomsday. The tweet read, "VFX peak now even Doomsday looks nothing in front of this. Best casting of this decade: Yash as Ravana, Yash sitting on dead bodies. #Ramayana."

Another one wasn't much impressed with the visuals. "Acting: 10/10 VFX: -50/10 We expected world-class VFX from a film like #Ramayana, but some of these shots are genuinely disappointing. The performances look promising, but the visuals definitely need more work. A film of this scale deserves VFX that make people go WOW, not question what they're watching. Be honest, are these VFX acceptable for a film like Ramayana, or were your expectations much higher?," the tweet reads.

A third one wrote, "#Ramayana is going to be ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. What a stunning trailer. This is what the biggest India film looks like. Mind-blowing visuals. Too good!" A social media user appreciated the Ravana Vs Jatayu shot and wrote, "This will be PEAK.......Ravana VS Jatayu scene is really to erupt the theatres."

Another one commented, "Wow.. Absolutely stunning visuals. The new #Ramayana Trailer is pure fire! It’s going to multiply the buzz tenfold. The visuals, the BGM, the scale everything looks perfect. This Diwali, there will be absolute mayhem at the box office. #RanbirKapoor"

Here're the tweets:

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