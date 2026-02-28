Ramayana trailer launch in July? Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash starrer eyes San Diego Comic-Con debut

San Diego Comic-Con may get its big Bollywood nod soon! According to reports on February 28, the upcoming film adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari will be heading to the US for the launch of the official trailer of the film ahead of its release this Diwali. While the makers seem not to have locked in any fixed plan, a recent early screening of the film internationally has managed to impress viewers.

Ramayana sets eyes on Comic-Con trailer release

As per Mid-Day, it has been reported that, “Comic-Con gives it (Ramayana) a global platform. The idea is to present the mythological drama not just as an Indian epic, but as a cinematic spectacle to the world. The feedback at the screening has strengthened the team’s belief that the film can travel across cultures." The film’s first look was shared back in 2025 ahead of its release later this year. The creators are reportedly in advanced talks for the same at the upcoming SDCC this July.

Certain reports also suggest that the movie may head to film festivals around the world before being made available in theaters across India and the globe. Produced by Namit Malhotra, with Nitesh Tiwari at its helm, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Yash as Ravana. Other important roles are being portrayed by Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and more. Amitabh Bachchan has been reported to join, along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

While an exact release date has not been set so far, the film has already announced its plan to run across two parts, with the second one to follow a year later in Diwali 2027. Meanwhile, the 2026 San Diego Comic Convention is scheduled for Thursday, July 23, through Sunday, July 26, with Preview Night on Wednesday, July 22.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: Part One edit locked; VFX work begins in full swing