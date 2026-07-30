Ramayana Trailer Review: Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama is ready to take on Yash's dangerous Raavan in the epic

The moment cinephiles and fans across the globe have been holding their breath for is finally here. Dropping precisely at divine timing of 4.15 AM on July 30, 2026, the official trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s grand opus Ramayana has officially landed. Soon after its release, it has sent the internet into an absolute frenzy. Check it out!

Ramayana trailer out

The power-packed 4 minutes and 9 seconds trailer doesn't just tease the film, it offers a high-octane, visually appealing look at Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. From grand façade of Ayodhya to the golden walls of Lanka, the scale of this epic is nothing short of breathtaking.

Within the first 10 seconds, the trailer puts an end to all the doubt about how Rocking Star Yash will step into the shoes of the King of Lanka, Ravana. Opening the trailer by declaring, “Tumhara naya raja (your new king)," Yash’s screen presence is pure, unfiltered power.

Decked in intricate golden armor with a dark aura, he commands every frame. His portrayal strikes the perfect balance between royalty and absolute terror.

Watch the trailer below:

Then comes Ranbir Kapoor, transitioning from simple saffron robes into a warrior prince. The Bollywood star radiates divine composure, strength, and duty. The trailer subtly builds his journey from emotional moments with his father, King Dashrath (played by veteran Arun Govil) to stringing the bow and vowing to live up to his father’s words.

Making her grand entrance as Sita, Sai Pallavi brings an effortless, understated grace to the epic. Visuals of Rama and Sita’s wedding look straight out of a painting, but what really captured everyone’s attention was her brief blink-and-miss moment where Sita is seen showcasing her talent with a weapon.

The trailer also gives us glimpses of an ensemble cast that include Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh appears as Shurpanakha. However, Sunny Deol’s Deol’s Lord Hanuman has been kept under wraps probably for Part 2.

What elevates this trailer from great to legendary is the background score. For the first time in history, Oscar winners A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer have joined forces.

Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for a theatrical arrival on Diwali 2026.

For more updates, stay tunes to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor confirms he's not a part of Dhoom 4; Reveals Love And War to release in early 2027