Ramayana Trailer Twitter Review: Did Ranbir Kapoor, Yash impress the fans or leave the internet divided? Find out

After much waiting, the grand trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic saga, Ramayana, has been served to the audience. Build on a large scale, the magnum opus was touted as one of the cinematic wonders in the recent times. But did it live up to the hype and expectations of cinema lovers. Check out the X (formerly Twitter) reviews to know!

Ramayana Trailer Twitter Review

The official trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s grand Ramayana was dropped on July 30, 2026. Soon after its drop, it has sent the internet into an absolute frenzy. Many avid cinema lovers were quick to flood social media with their two cents about the 4 minutes and 9 second trailer.

According to a user, “Honestly, #Ramayana trailer is looking really good overall. Sets are top-notch and VFX are what a movie on Ramayana needs, clean and believable rather than excessive. Yash is absolutely killing it as Ravana. And his aura is on a different level. This is what many of us expected from the team Adipurush. Rest are free to nitpick over small things, because of their pre-existing hatred.”

In their review, another one penned, “An avg Indian is going to be impressed by this trailer he cares only about the emotions u'll feel when: Lakshman bows to Ram with folded hands. When Ram was leaving his Ayodhya with teary eyes. The emotions just need to connect & the movie will create HISTORY.”

A third shared that this is the best trailer they’ve ever watched. The user further noted, “Ramayana is on another level! The visuals are breathtaking, the VFX look world-class, and every frame feels cinematic. It's 100,000x better than Adipurush's trailer. Ranbir Kapoor looks phenomenal as Lord Ram, and Yash absolutely owns every second he's on screen as Ravana. With a reported ₹1,500 crore budget (including marketing), ₹3,000 crore worldwide is absolutely achievable if the film delivers on this scale. A truly mind-blowing trailer.”

Check out the reviews below:

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Lord Ravana. The power-packed trailer also gives a glimpse of its other characters including Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha.

With music by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Ramayana: Part 1 is arriving on cinemas this Diwali.

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ALSO READ: Ramayana Trailer Review: Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama is ready to take on Yash's dangerous Raavan in the epic