Ramayana Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi's mythological epic

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated mythological epic, Ramayana, has finally arrived in theatres, and the initial reactions from audiences are creating quite a buzz on social media. Audiences have taken to Twitter to share their verdict on the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi starrer. While fans have praised the film's grand scale and performances, one sequence that has particularly caught everyone's attention is the intense battle between Ravana and Jatayu.

Ramayana Twitter Review: Fans praise Ravana and Jatayu sequence

Among the many reactions doing the rounds online, the Ravana and Jatayu confrontation has emerged as a major highlight. One Twitter user wrote, "#RamayanaReview : Positive : Ranbir kapoor intro Yash fight scenes Sai pallavi acting Interval staged well Arr and hans zimmer cooked Visuals were top notch Negative : Nothing Ratings 9.5/10".

Another fan wrote, "Man, the Jatayu Vs Ravana sequence in #Ramayana genuinely left me speechless! I was completely glued to the screen. The thrill, the emotions, the sheer scale… I got goosebumps! Watching this on IMAX made it even more special. What a scene!"

The third user described the film as epic cinema and praising Yash wrote, "This is not just filmmaking; THIS IS EPIC CINEMA AT ITS ABSOLUTE PEAK! A LEGENDARY CLASH. The JATAYU vs RAVANA sequence is not just a fight scene Absolute cinema. Yash was a absolute total screen presence the character is made for him RAVANA."

Check out the tweets below:

About Ramayana

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman among others, Ramayana brings the timeless Indian epic to the big screen on a grand cinematic scale. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part saga is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The first instalment is released on November 5, 2026, while the second part is slated to arrive in 2028.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Ramayana Part One Final Advance Box Office Update: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer amass over Rs. 140 Cr worldwide