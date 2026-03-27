Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor starrer's producer Namit Malhotra confirms ‘Rama’ glimpse to be out on Hanuman Jayanti, April 2

Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films of 2026, envisioned as a grand cinematic spectacle mounted on a truly global scale. The mythological epic stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash as the main leads. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part epic brings together some of the finest creative forces from across the world, setting the stage for a landmark cinematic event.



Ramayana Update



Adding to the excitement, producer Namit Malhotra took to his social media on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, observed on March 27 as confirmed by Ayodhya, to share a deeply personal note about the journey behind Ramayana, while also unveiling a major update.



Sharing the post, he wrote, "SHUBH RAMA NAVAMI THIS IS A STORY THAT BELONGS TO ALL OF US, AND EVERY STEP WE TAKE HAS BEEN GUIDED BY A DEEP SENSE OF RESPONSIBILITY, DEVOTION, AND CARE TO BRING OUR VERY OWN RAMAYANA TO LIFE IN ITS TRUEST SPIRIT AND SCALE WITH UTMOST SINCERITY.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO SHARING THE NEXT GLIMPSE, ‘RAMA’ ON 2ND APRIL, ON THE AUSPICIOUS OCCASION OF HANUMAN JAYANTI, AS WE BEGIN TO SHOWCASE ALL THESE YEARS OF OUR EFFORT THROUGH A GRAND WORLD REVEAL WITH FANS, CELEBRATING THIS MOMENT ACROSS THE WORLD."

About the film



Set nearly 5,000 years in the past and cherished by billions, Ramayana is far more than mythology, it is an eternal heritage that continues to resonate across generations. The film’s first look sparked a massive global frenzy, with a multi-city India launch and a striking Times Square showcase highlighting its scale and ambition. Building on this momentum, the upcoming reveal is positioned not just as an announcement, but as a global fan celebration of Rama, uniting audiences across geographies.

Elevating this further is its vision to go beyond a conventional retelling, blending cutting-edge technology with immersive storytelling to create an experience that is both visually spectacular and emotionally powerful.

With Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as the formidable Ravana, Sunny Deol as the mighty Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman along with Kajal Aggarwal, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Ramayana is shaping up to be a once-in-a-generation global spectacle, now with all eyes on the unveiling of ‘Rama’ on Hanuman Jayanti.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a pathbreaking cinematic spectacle. The two-part epic is slated for a worldwide IMAX release, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

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