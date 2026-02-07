Ramayana Update: Vikrant Massey out, Raghav Juyal in for Nitesh Tiwari’s epic saga? Here’s what we know

Ramayana has become a topic of discussion among cinema lovers. It’s already known that Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol are a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic saga. Now, reports suggest that Raghav Juyal has replaced Vikrant Massey to play the role of Meghanad. Read on!

Raghav Juyal replaces Vikrant Massey in Ramayana

Everyone has their eyes on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The multi-starrer movie is expected to be a magnum opus owing to its promising cast. Now, Variety India has reported that 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey has been replaced by The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal to play a key character in the upcoming mythological saga. According to the publication, Raghav has been brought on board to play the role of Meghanad, the eldest son of Ravana.

Having said that, his character will feature in Ramayana Part 2. For context, Ramayana is a two-part film. An insider exclusively informed Pinkvilla that, given the scale and magnitude of the film, the makers have opted for a two-part approach to tell the story. “While most in the business await the results of part one before taking the second one on floors, Ramayana will be shot simultaneously,” said the source close to the development.

Moreover, the team has chalked out a 350-day shoot schedule for the two Ramayana films, which will be released in one year span. Hence, Raghav has been roped in to play a key character in the second part of the film, which is expected to release around Diwali 2027. Since a major portion of Ramayana Part 2 will be shot even before the release of Part 1, Juyal could be joining the star cast on the sets soon.

For those unaware, Ranbir Kapoor will be leading the show by playing a character inspired by Lord Ram. He is joined by Sai Pallavi (as Sita), Sunny Deol (as Hanuman), and Yash (as Raavan). A report by Movies Singapore recently suggested that actor Vijay Sethupathi is being considered for the role of Vibhishana. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers yet. The cast also includes Ravie Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, and others.

