Ramayana: What was the REAL REASON for Nitesh Tiwari casting Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama? Find out

Ramayana is among the most anticipated movies of Indian cinema. The first glimpse of the epic saga titled Rama is about to be unveiled soon. Nitesh Tiwari, who directed the film, recently revealed the real reason why he chose Ranbir Kapoor for Lord Rama's character in the film.

During a recent media interaction in New York, Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor, and Namit Malhotra talked about their ambitious project. The Dangal director said, “Lord Ram was a man of few words. His love was unbound. His pain could not be seen, but it could be felt. His courage needed a lot of physicality.”

Furthermore, Tiwari added, “This role was really demanding, and so we felt that there was nobody better than Ranbir Kapoor to portray all these things and manage the expectations of a billion people.”

Nitesh also clarified that they haven't made any conscious effort to modernise the epic saga. He said, “The essence of Ramayana lies in the values which it holds. Those values are universal and timeless. I do not need to modernise it anyway. What has happened is the world has forgotten those values; it's time we remind them, and maybe a film like this will make the world a better place.”

Sitting next to him, Ranbir Kapoor also talked about the film. The Animal actor revealed that he was initially not so sure about taking on the role of Lord Rama. It was Raha's birth which fueled some confidence in him to accept such a demanding and challenging role. Ranbir said, “I remember when Namit (Namit Malhotra) offered me this part around 4 years ago, my instant reaction was ‘No’, I'm not fit enough, not good enough, and I won't be able to do full justice. Then I became a father. I think the sweet coincidence of playing Lord Rama and becoming a father was needed for a turning point in my life.”

For the unversed, a 2 minute 38 seconds glimpse from the world of Ramayana will be unveiled on April 2, 2026, on the occasion of Hanuman Janmatoshav. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Yash as Ravana. Ramayana Part 1 is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali 2026.

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