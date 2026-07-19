Ramayana: Yash calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘phenomenal’ as Lord Ram; Says ‘We have all come together with one vision…’

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor , Yash, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is an upcoming two-part film based on the Indian epic Ramayana. Scheduled to release during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, the team recently unveiled the film's trailer to a select audience at an event in Delhi.

Making a grand appearance at the event, Yash described the film as an "Indian dream" while praising his co-stars and the team behind the project.

Yash about Ramayana

Speaking at the event, Yash said, “We have all come together with one vision and one conviction: to take this story to a global platform. Everyone has kept their individual interests aside. There is only one shared interest, which is to tell the story of Prabhu Shri Ram to audiences around the world and celebrate him in our own country.”

Praising Ranbir Kapoor, he added, “Ranbir Kapoor has been phenomenal. I think the whole of India will understand how deeply he has surrendered to this role and see the magic he has created.”

The Rocking Star further said, “When you see Sai Pallavi perform, her eyes say everything. Also, Nitesh sir, thank you for guiding me, understanding what the character required, answering my questions, and helping me do this.”

More about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the classic Indian epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, alongside Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

The two-part saga is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively.

Yash’s work front

Following the success of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash will next be seen in the period action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is expected to revolve around a powerful syndicate, with a father-son rivalry at its core.

Alongside Yash, the film stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi in prominent roles. Slated for release on August 26, 2026, the film's trailer is reportedly expected to be unveiled on August 8.

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