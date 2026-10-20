Ramayana: Yash requests fans to overlook ‘small faults’ in Ranbir Kapoor starrer’s VFX; Assures ‘it will never happen again’

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is an ambitious two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic, produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Ahead of the release of Ramayana: Part 1, scheduled for November 5, 2026, co-producer Yash has urged audiences not to focus excessively on minor flaws in the film's visual effects (VFX) and to approach the project with an open mind.

Ramayana: Yash urges audience not to focus on faults in the film’s VFX

Speaking at the film's pre-release event in Hyderabad, Yash acknowledged the scale of the undertaking and highlighted the commitment and resources invested in bringing the epic to the big screen.

Yash said, “Sometimes when someone tries to do things like this… He has gambled his reputation and money to put this film on a global platform. Please don’t try to find small faults in the VFX. It will never happen again if we lose people like him (Namit) now. It will take more years. We will go back in time. Let’s see the film with an open mind. He has always taken every piece of feedback and criticism and tried to do it better. I request you this from my side. If you like the film, let’s come together and show the world.”

The actor-producer also spoke about Namit Malhotra's ambition to elevate Indian cinema to the global stage. Praising his dedication and determination, Yash stressed the importance of supporting filmmakers willing to take risks on projects of this scale.

More about Ramayana

Ramayana: Part 1 follows Prince Rama, the rightful heir to Ayodhya, as he embarks on a journey shaped by duty, sacrifice, and destiny. After winning Princess Sita's hand in marriage, Rama is forced into a fourteen-year exile due to royal intrigue. Accompanied by Sita and his devoted brother Lakshmana, he ventures into the forest, where their lives take a dramatic turn when Ravana, the powerful king of Lanka, abducts Sita through a cunning deception.

As Rama and Lakshmana set out to find her, their journey lays the foundation for an epic conflict between good and evil.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, the film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.

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