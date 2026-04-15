Ramayana: Yash reveals he has no scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Part 1, talks about his equation with Bollywood actor

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has become one of the most-awaited Indian movies. Mounted on a huge scale, the upcoming epic film has an interesting cast lineup, including Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. While talking to international media, the South Indian superstar revealed that he doesn’t share the screen with Kapoor in Part 1 of the movie. Read on to know the reason behind it.

Yash reveals there are no scenes with Ranbir Kapoor

The makers of Ramayana recently dropped the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. At the end of the character teaser, they gave the audience a glimpse of Ravana, played by actor Yash. However, the stars don't have any scenes together in Ramayana Part 1.

During his interaction with international media at CinemaCon 2026, the acclaimed South star revealed, “Interestingly, we both have never come together on screen in this film.” Sharing the reason behind it, he divulged that Part 1 of the two-part film shows the magnificent kingdoms of both the kings and their grand lives. “As you all know, it’s a two-part film. So, in the first part, as Ravana, I have my own kingdom, and Rama has his own kingdom,” Yash shared.

However, in the same interview, he spoke about his equation with his co-star. The KGF actor opined that they have met a couple of times. Calling Ranbir a “fabulous actor”, he further expressed that the mutual respect they have for each other has played out well in the film.

They also have great chemistry as they know they’re out to do something phenomenal. Since they were working on an ambitious project like Ramayana, all of them had a single agenda- to give their best to present the story. “So, I think our visions are aligned, and so the chemistry is not even an issue. We’re enjoying,” Yash concluded.

For the unversed, Ramayana also features Sai Pallavi playing Goddess Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshman. Others in the cast are Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and more. Part 1 is expected to his cinemas somewhere around Diwali 2026. The team has started working on Ramayana Part 2.

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ALSO READ: Ramayana Teaser Released: Ranbir Kapoor looks imperial as Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic