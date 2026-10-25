Ramayana’s Mangal Rang Out Now: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi bring Lord Rama and Maa Sita’s love story to life

The world of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana unfolds through another musical offering, Mangal Rang, which brings Lord Rama and Maa Sita into focus through a series of beautiful visuals capturing their journey together. The song brings together striking landscapes, majestic palace settings, and glimpses of the couple’s wedding, offering a look at the beauty and emotional depth of their relationship.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita, the song is now available on YouTube and all the streaming platforms. Released simultaneously across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, Mangal Rang brings the musical experience to audiences across languages. It moves through different moments in their journey, from the grandeur of the palace and the sacredness of their wedding to their life beyond Ayodhya.

The song brings together an accomplished musical collaboration, with A. R. Rahman composing the music and Dr. Kumar Vishwas penning the Hindi lyrics. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal lend their voices to the Hindi version, while each language features its own vocalists and lyricist, bringing the song’s emotional core to audiences across the country.

Bringing one of the world’s most revered epics to the big screen, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and others.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic. Part 1 will release worldwide on 5 November 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India. The film will release in IMAX, with Sony Pictures distributing it globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

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