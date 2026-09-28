Ranbir Kapoor 44th Birthday: Ramayana actor calls Alia Bhatt to wave at paparazzi gathered to celebrate him; VIDEO

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 44th birthday on September 28, 2026. As the Ramayana actor turns a year older, he and his wife, Alia Bhatt, made a brief appearance from their home to greet fans gathered outside.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt greets fans for actor’s 44th birthday

In a video captured outside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s home, the couple stepped out of their residence to greet fans. Ranbir was seen waving to the crowd gathered outside on his birthday before asking Alia to join him on the balcony. Ranbir was dressed in a grey outfit, while Alia opted for a blue co-ord set.

Here’s the post:

The birthday appearance stood out as it came from Ranbir’s new home, adding a fresh touch to the actor’s annual birthday celebrations. In the viral clips, Ranbir can be seen acknowledging the crowd before joining his hands and forming a heart sign for his fans.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor is next set to appear in a lead role in Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana . Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic of the same name.

Ranbir Kapoor will headline the project as Lord Rama, while Yash will play King Ravana and Sai Pallavi will portray Goddess Sita. Ravi Dubey will play Rama’s younger brother, Lakshmana. The film is planned as a two-part epic, with the two instalments scheduled to release during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in a lead role in the action thriller Alpha. Co-starring Sharvari, the YRF Spy Universe film also featured Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.

Looking ahead, Ranbir and Alia will star together in the romantic action film Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and is slated to release on January 21, 2027. The makers have already unveiled the first-look posters of the three lead actors.

Additionally, Alia Bhatt will appear in a lead role in the horror flick Tumbbad 2.

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