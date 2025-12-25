Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt keep their Christmas tradition alive and turn celebration into a full family affair, see INSIDE PICS

It's Christmas Day today! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated the festival with their family and close ones. The Kapoor family gathered together at Alia Bhatt's mom, Soni Razdan's house for a special Christmas dinner. Besides the popular power couple, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samara Sahni were present at the special family gathering.

Riddhima Kapoor shared a family picture from their get-together on social media, while thanking Soni Razdan for the dinner. She took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Christmas isn’t about the gifts under the tree, but the people gathered around it. So grateful for moments like these and a family that makes every season brighter! Thank you, @sonirazdan aunty, for the love, effort, and care you put into Christmas dinner. We missed you @brat.man #gratefulthankfulblessed."

In the shared picture, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor were twinning in signature black; Neetu Kapoor wore a shimmering, glossy shirt, while Samara maintained a casual look. It was Alia Bhatt, who wore a festive, red outfit, adding the perfect contrast to the adorable, cosy family picture. The Animal actor posed cutely while wrapping his one arm around Samara's shoulder and grabbing Alia and others in his other hand.

Alia Bhatt later shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. Take a look:

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are presently busy with the production of Love & War. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is targeting a Summer 2026 release. It will be the second time Ranbir and Alia share the screen. Previously, they worked together on Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva.

In addition to Love & War, both stars have an exciting slate of releases over the next few years. Alia Bhatt's next release will be Alpha, YRF's first female-led spy film, while Ranbir Kapoor has Animal Park, Dhoom 4, Ramayana duology, and others in the pipeline.

