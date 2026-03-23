Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor planning to revive Raj Kapoor Studios? Kareena Kapoor sets the record straight

Raj Kapoor’s RK Studios was an iconic powerhouse production company that was behind some award-winning movies like Shree 420, Mera Naam Joker, and Ram Teri Ganga Maili. However, a couple of years ago, the land on which the company was established was acquired by a business giant. Recently, there were rumors of Ranbir Kapoor reviving it. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally revealed that Raj Kapoor Studios will not be revived. Read on!

Kareena Kapoor says there are no plans to revive RK Studios

Amid rumors of Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor’s plans to revive the Raj Kapoor Studios, Kareena Kapoor Khan broke her silence. While talking to ETimes, the diva said that the speculations and rumors are not true. She further added, “It was even being discussed in our family group, and everyone was like, ‘This isn’t happening.’ I feel people really want it to happen. I feel like Ranbir is focused on acting.”

She further added that the Animal actor loves acting. “I think he’s the best actor in India we have today. So, his focus is on that. It’s heartbreaking, but it’s not happening. Maybe Lolo and Ranbir should think about it because I don’t think I can think like a director or a producer,” Bebo stated.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra with Prithviraj Sukumaran. While talking about the project, the actress told the publication that she had never worked with Gulzar. Calling her a wonderful director, Bebo stated that the film is topical and she is looking forward to its release.

“My reinvention will come with my character. I am hoping to do something really different this year, maybe a good show, maybe a miniseries. In fact, I’ve always wanted to do a miniseries,” she concluded.

As for Ranbir, his upcoming film, Ramayana Part 1, is in the post-production stage. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the movie also stars Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and others. While the first instalment of the two-part film is set to release in Diwali 2026, Ramayana Part 2 is being shot currently. Ranbir also has Love and War in the pipeline.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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