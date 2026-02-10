Ranbir Kapoor compares himself with Rishi Kapoor as father: ‘With my child, I definitely want to break that glass wall’

Ranbir Kapoor is breaking the chain. The famed actor, born in the acting-heavy Kapoor family, is the son of Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor. Speaking about his bond with his father, the star opened up about having a distant relationship, which is unlike what he wishes to build with his and Alia Bhatt’s own child, daughter Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor is unlike father, Rishi Kapoor, while parenting Raha

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is changing the narrative for his family with a closer bond built with his daughter Raha. In a recent chat about legacies and bringing change, the actor shared, “You know, my father’s relationship with me, there was a little bit of a distance. There was not like a, friendship. That’s how that generation was.“ (sic) As his fellow chair agreed that there was indeed a little bit of a difference between the two generations, the actor called it a ‘glass wall.’

However, the actor does not want to let the trend continue with his and Alia Bhatt’s child, Raha Kapoor. “With my child, I definitely want to break that glass wall. I want to be a friend to her…and give her the wings to fly, in whichever direction she likes,” he added.

In the same conversation, the 43-year-old opened up about the pressure of leading the legacy left by his ancestors, and shared that while the predecessors' laurels exist, they have to be built upon with an individualistic approach for anyone new trying to follow the path.

About Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor, a popular actor from the 1970s onwards, has had multiple hits under his name. With a successful career and marriage to Neetu Singh, he welcomed Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. The son went on to become a known name in the industry before the star passed away at the age of 67. Now, Ranbir continues his father’s heritage with bold roles and big films.

