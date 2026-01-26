Ranbir Kapoor confirms Animal Park shoot to start next year: “Director is making Spirit; We should start in 2027”

Ranbir Kapoor has offered a fresh update on Animal Park, the sequel to the blockbuster Animal, confirming that the project is still some time away from going on floors. Speaking in an interview, the actor clarified that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently focused on his next venture, Spirit, which stars Prabhas in the lead. Only after completing that film will the director move on to the sequel, with production tentatively planned for 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor on Animal Park



In an interview with Deadline Hollywood, when asked if Animal Park is in production, Ranbir Kapoor said, “The director is right now making another film. We should start that film in 2027. It's a bit away.” Upon asking if he has seen the script and how much more will his character go through, Ranbir said, “He (Reddy Vanga) just kind of flirted with what he really wants to do with the movie. He wants to make it in three parts. The second part is called Animal Park.”

The Love and War actor said, “We have been sharing ideas from the first film itself. How he wants to take the story forward. It's very exciting because now I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist. So extremely exciting project and an extremely original director and I'm very excited to be a part of it.” Ranbir was asked if he could explain why he playing two characters in the film to those who haven't seen Animal. He explained that the antagonist gets plastic surgery, becomes like a body double, and starts looking like the protagonist.

About the film Animal



A son undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, among others. The film was released on December 1, 2023, and declared a blockbuster.

