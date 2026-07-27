Ranbir Kapoor confirms he's not a part of Dhoom 4; Reveals Love And War to release in early 2027

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his magnum opus Ramayana. He recently graced the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) along with Yash. While the internet has been buzzing with excitement over the epic’s first look and global trailer launch, Ranbir took a moment to clear up some major chatter surrounding his involvement in Dhoom 4 and his upcoming filmography.

Ranbir Kapoor not a part of Dhoom 4

If you've eager to know the truth behind rumors of Ranbir Kapoor joining Yash Raj Film’s highly anticipated franchise sequel, here's the truth.

For the last couple of years, speculations have been rife that Kapoor was locked in to headline Dhoom 4. Reports even suggested extensive discussions with producer Aditya Chopra.

However, putting all gossip to rest once and for all, Ranbir denied his involvement with the action franchise during an interaction with Review Nation at Comic-Con. When asked about his lineup alongside co-star Yash, Ranbir set the record straight.

He said, “No, right now I am working on Ramayana and another film called Love And War which is directed by Mr. Sanjay Bhansali.”

Giving fans a crystal-clear picture of what his actual calendar looks like, the Animal star spilled major deets on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming directorial venture, Love And War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir revealed that the grand romantic-war drama is eyeing a January 2027 release, mentioning around January 24. The ace B-town star is also rumored to kick-off filming for Animal Park.

However, while talking about his lineup of films, Kapoor didn’t mention the massy sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal. Having said that, he has started working on Ramayana Part 2.

With Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana breaking global barriers by promoting his film at the prestigious event, and a powerhouse lineup featuring SLB’s Love & War, Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming cinematic journey is nothing short of magnificent.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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