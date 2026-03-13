Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif’s Raajneeti 2 in the works; Prakash Jha confirms sequel inspired by Mahabharata

Ranbir Kapoor collaborated with Prakash Jha for the 2010 political-thriller film, Raajneeti. The commercially successful film gave a modern-day take on the Indian epic, the Mahabharata. Finally, after more than a decade, the filmmaker has started working on their sequel. In a recent interview, Jha confirmed that Raajneeti 2 is in the works. He also revealed taking inspiration from the Indian epics. Read on!

Prakash Jha spills the beans on Raajneeti 2

After the success of Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti, fans have been requesting the filmmaker to come up with a sequel. Well, the good news is that Jha has already started working on Raajneeti Part 2, and it’s currently in the post-production stage. While talking to SCREEN, the director shared that, like the 2010 political drama, some elements of Part 2, be it characters, incidents, or storyline, will also be inspired by Indian epics and mythologies.

“Even in the second part of Raajneeti, which is currently in pre-production and I’m actively working on, a lot has been drawn from those sources,” he confirmed. The National Award-winning filmmaker also divulged that he has also worked on a story inspired by Mahabharat’s central character, Draupadi. “As for doing something directly, there was one subject I was very interested in. We had worked on it a bit; it was called Panchali,” he spilled.

Last year, Jha hinted at working on a sequel during an event celebrating 15 years of the OG film. He had told Hindustan Times, “There’s always been a plan for Raajneeti 2. While there is nothing concrete in terms of casting and shooting yet, I am currently working on it.”

About Raajneeti

The characters of Jha’s 2010 film Raajneeti were inspired by several mythological characters like Arjuna, Lord Krishna, Draupadi, and more. While Ranbir Kapoor was at the helm of it, he was joined by an impressive ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Sarah Thompson, and Naseeruddin Shah.

On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen as Lord Rama in the upcoming mass entertainer, Ramayana. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial also stars Sai Pallavi and Yash. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War opposite Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

