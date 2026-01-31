Ranbir Kapoor 'ran home' from shoot to meet Raha, Alia Bhatt says husband 'becomes child' with daughter

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love story began on the sets, and years later, the couple finally tied the knot at their apartment in Mumbai in 2022. Later the same year, they welcomed their first child, Raha Kapoor. In a recent interview, the National Award-winning actress revealed that Ranbir Kapoor is obsessed with their baby girl and becomes a child himself around her.

Ranbir Kapoor becomes a child with daughter Raha

While talking to Esquire India, Alia Bhatt revealed that having a baby always excited her. Before the arrival of their daughter, Raha Kapoor, she discussed it at length with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. At that time, she felt that the Bollywood actor would be a present, hands-on father. Hence, when their ideologies aligned, they went ahead with the pregnancy.

“He’s sensible that way. He’s far more sensitive than he lets on,” says Alia, while talking about Ranbir as a father. She further revealed that the Rockstar actor is so obsessed with their child that on days when he has to go for a shoot, he would come home running and run straight into the room to see her.

Bhatt further revealed that since Ranbir is shy, he holds back a lot. But with their little munchkin, he’s incredibly expressive. “His eyes, his face, everything lights up. He almost becomes a child himself,” said the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress about her partner.

When he has to stay away from Raha, the Sanju actor keeps an eye on the baby camera, and the moment she’s up, he’s on his way to meet her. Even when Raha returns home, Ranbir is always in the lobby, waiting for him to pick her up. “His love is very obvious. He can’t help himself,” shared Bhatt.

In the same interview, the actress also spoke about creating boundaries and being mindful of what she shares online since she became a mother. There are times when Alia wants to quit social media. But owing to her huge fan base and loyal followers, she doesn’t take that major step. On the work front, she will be next seen in Alpha, followed by Love And War with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.

