Ranbir Kapoor reveals this is his ‘last decade as an actor’, says ‘Hope my directorial debut starts within 2 or 3 years’

Ranbir Kapoor is an actor who constantly strives to hone his craft. The Ramayana actor recently revealed that he hopes to make his directorial debut, opened up about his creative ambitions, admitting that he has already begun working on a script and is discovering how challenging the writing process can be.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals about writing and directing

In an interview alongside Sai Pallavi for BBC Asian News Network, Ranbir said, "I just started writing a script a couple of months back, and it's so hard to create. I have so much respect for writers and creators. 'How do you create?' It's exciting because I truly believe that after a musician, if there's somebody who feels a creative high, it's the director. An actor's high is very superficial but the director, when he directs a movie, however good or bad, the opportunity to tell a story and get all these people together to tell your story, it's just a beautiful experience and I hope I can do it."

The actor further shared, "I work only 100-125 days a year; I have a lot of time to write stories. I've never ever been so busy, never ever been so committed. I've always had one film out, and then I would start working on the other film. But, I guess, it's my last decade as an actor; will I get to play these parts? I do want to kind of pivot towards direction. I don't want to direct myself for sure. I really want to get these films done and really get on floors with my directorial debut within 2 or 3 years, I hope."

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Ranbir Kapoor has several acting commitments to fulfil. He will next appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, which is scheduled to release on January 21, 2027. He is also expected to return for Brahmastra 2, Animal 2, and Ramayana Part 2. Meanwhile, Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

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