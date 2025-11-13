Ranbir Kapoor says he has FAKE Instagram handle with single reel of Raha, Alia Bhatt quips ‘Wouldn't even let me follow…’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted together at an event in Dubai, where the Bollywood stars gave the audience a glimpse into their personal lives. At the event, the Animal actor revealed having a fake Instagram handle, one that he doesn't even allow his wife to follow.

Ranbir Kapoor on his fake Instagram handle with a single reel of Raha

Speaking at the Dubai event, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I am not officially on Instagram. I do have a what's that word-finsta, which is a fake Insta account. There are such amazing people in the world doing amazing, inspirational things, and I want to follow them.”

The actor further explained why he doesn't have an official handle, saying that since he is an actor, he didn't want to be officially present on Instagram. If he did, he would feel responsible for showing himself off to the world. He added that he already has a medium to do that, cinema, which he feels is enough for him to express himself to the world.

When asked whether he has posted anything on Instagram, Ranbir said, "Actually, on my finsta account, I did make a reel with my daughter Raha and posted it. But I have no followers, so it's just for the air.”

At that moment, Alia Bhatt revealed, "He wouldn't even let me follow him. He's like, 'No, because if you follow me, everyone will follow me. So when I was peeking into his phone, I saw he's got like all of two reels on his finsta account, which only he and maybe two other people can see.”

In response, Ranbir added, “If she follows me, the world will get to know.” Moreover, both actors also took the time to dance on stage to the song Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to appear together next in the film Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The upcoming Bollywood flick is touted to be an intense romantic epic, with Vicky Kaushal as the co-lead. The movie is expected to hit the big screens on August 14, 2026.

Looking ahead, Ranbir also has the much-awaited Ramayana in his lineup of releases, co-starring Yash and Sai Pallavi.

