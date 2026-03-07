Ranbir Kapoor's entourage reality revealed by Animal co-star Srinath Maganti: 'The dedication he has...'

Ranbir Kapoor is an actor par excellence who makes sure his co-stars have a great time working with him. In his 2023 action movie Animal, he shared the screen with Srinath Maganti, who played the role of Karthik Iyengar (Rashmika Mandanna’s brother) in the film. In an interview, the Hit actor lauded RK’s dedication towards his craft. He also revealed that Kapoor doesn’t come with an entourage. Read on!

Srinath Maganti on working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

During an interview with Chari Not Sorry, Srinath Maganti spoke about sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. The actor stated that working with the Bollywood star is a huge learning experience in itself. He comes from a family of superstars like Raj Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. “The dedication he has, whoa!” exclaimed the Lucky Baskhar actor.

Further on, Srinath revealed that Kapoor’s entourage reality is very different from that of many popular B-town actors. “Ranbir Kapoor does not come with an entourage,” he stated. He further highlighted that the Sanju actor brings food for those working on set. While coming to work, Raha Kapoor’s father brings along a huge plate filled with healthy chips, biscuits, chocolates, and all kinds of snacks.

“It’s for the people around him on set. If you’re hungry, you pick it,” Maganti divulged. Recalling RK’s sweet gesture towards him, he mentioned that when he first took a snack, someone instructed him not to, as it belonged to the star. When Ranbir overheard their conversation, he quickly interrupted and asked the person to let him eat.

Years ago, when the film was released, Srinath Maganti dropped a selfie with RK and heaped praise on his co-star. In the captions, the Indian actor expressed, “It was a huge learning curve working with you #ranbirkapoor sir, One of the highly secured Actor,I have ever met. Working with you has been an amazing experience, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. Karthik will always be there for you. Mad respect and love to you. My ANIMAL brother.”

On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Ramayana, followed by Love and War.

