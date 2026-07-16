Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana gets two trailers censored for July 24 launch? Here’s what we know

Ramayana is among the most anticipated movies of 2026. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer epic drama is about to kickstart its promotional campaign with a grand trailer launch soon. Interestingly, two trailers were censored for Ramayana Part One on July 15, Wednesday. As per entries on CBFC’s website, one is titled 'Trailer - Ramayana 3D' and the other is named 'Theatrical Trailer - Ramayana 3D'.

Both trailer cuts have been censored with a ‘U’ certificate; however, they differ in runtime. While one of them is 4 minutes and 15 seconds long, the other one is 4 minutes long. Now, it is to be seen which one of them will be launched on July 24 digitally for worldwide fans.

The makers are heading to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 for the global launch of the Ramayana trailer. Reportedly, the team has grabbed the second biggest panel hall at Comic Con, Ballroom 20, which has a huge capacity of 5000 attendees. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Namit Malhotra, and Nitesh Tiwari will reportedly be present at the grand launch.

For the unversed, Namit Malhotra and team have already announced the trailer release date with a special note a few days ago. The note reads, “From Bharat to the world. For thousands of years, the Ramayana has inspired generations through its timeless ideals of dharma, maryada, courage, and compassion. Now, it begins a new journey. One of Bharat's greatest civilisational epics, presented to the world at a scale never attempted before in Indian cinema. The Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on 24th July.”

Produced by Namit Malhotra, with Nitesh Tiwari at its helm, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Yash as Ravana. Other important roles are portrayed by Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and more.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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