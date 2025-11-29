Randeep Hooda and wife Lin Laishram announce first pregnancy after 2 years of marriage: ‘Little wild one on the way’

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is joining the father wagon! On November 29, the star announced that he and his wife Lin Laishram are pregnant with their first child. This happy news comes 2 years into their marriage. The couple took to Instagram to share the big update with their fans alongside a sweet photo of them from a date night amid the woods. They were seen holding each other’s hands in front of a campfire.

Celebrating 2 years of their traditional Meitei on November 29, the couple revealed that their family is about to get bigger. Alongside a couple photo commemorating their wedding anniversary, they wrote, “Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way.” This accompanied a tiger, heart, and infinity emoji. Check out the post below.

About Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s relationship

Randeep Hooda is said to have met Lin Laishram during a party for theater actors. Manipuri actress and model, the two hit it off and got close during the pandemic’s lockdown period, and ended up living together. They made their relationship Instagram official in 2022, confirmed their plans to marry just a few days before the event, and eventually tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony attended by their family and friends in Manipur.

Previously, Randeep Hooda was known to have dated Sushmita Sen from 2004 to 2006.

Randeep Hooda, known for his work in the Hindi film industry, earned his due breakthrough with his portrayal in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. This has been followed up with his fame in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Jannat 2, Jism 2 (2012), Cocktail (2012), and more. Meanwhile, some of his most celebrated roles include those in Highway with Alia Bhatt, Main Aur Charles, Sarbjit, and Sultan.

Meanwhile, Lin Laishram has worked in films including Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, and more recently Jaane Jaan, alongside smaller roles in Hattrick and Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola.

