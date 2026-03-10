Randeep Hooda announces birth of baby girl with Lin Laishram, actor shares first glimpse; PICS

Just yesterday, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram shared dreamy pictures from the maternity shoot. Soon after, the actor shared a glimpse from the hospital where he eagerly waited for the arrival of his first child. Today (March 10, 2026), Randeep and Lin became proud parents to a little bundle of joy, their baby girl.

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome a baby girl

Minutes ago, Randeep Hooda dropped glimpses of his family welcoming his baby girl into the world. His Instagram post opens with a picture of Randeep’s father holding his granddaughter in his arms. The following picture shows the tiny hands of the baby who arrived earlier today.

In the captions, Hooda mentioned that his baby girl arrived on the same day his father was born. In the captions, and emotional Randeep penned, “Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love.”

Take a look:

Hours ago, Randeep took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture from the hospital. The image featured a poster that read, “Stay calm and be a dad.” The Sultan actor also mentioned that he can’t wait to be a father. The couple got married in a traditional ceremony back in 2023. On their second wedding anniversary last year, the couple announced their pregnancy.

The announcement picture features Randeep and Lin Laishram enjoying a bonfire at a camping site. In the captions, they mentioned, “Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way.” Weeks later, Lin’s family and friends hosted a traditional baby shower for her, glimpses of which were shared on social media.

Randeep and Lin struck a chord with many parents when they opened up about their miscarriage. While talking to ETimes, the Jaane Jaan actress stated, “After a miscarriage earlier this year, it was a tough space for us both. However, we’re just deeply grateful and keeping our fingers crossed, and this is nothing short of a beautiful gift!”

Pinkvilla congratulates the new parents!

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s co-star Saumya Tandon reveals ‘he did fantastic job’ with ‘restrained acting’