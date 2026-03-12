Randeep Hooda turns into a hands-on father and melts hearts with peek at life alongside newborn baby; PIC

Randeep Hooda has finally stepped into parenthood with his partner Lin Laishram. The couple welcomed their baby girl on March 10, 2026. Earlier, he broke the internet by sharing the first glimpse of his daughter. Now, his fans got an adorable peek of his daughter in images shared by her paternal aunt, Anjali Hooda. Check them out!

Randeep Hooda introduces his daughter to her aunt

Just a day after sharing multiple adorable pictures from their maternity shoot, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram were blessed with a baby girl. The excited dad was quick to share the news with the world. Her birth was extra special as she was born on the day of her grandfather's birthday. A while ago, Randeep’s sister Anjali paid a visit to her niece at the hospital.

She took to her Instagram handle and dropped multiple unseen images of the newborn baby. In the first image, dad Randeep can be seen adoring the baby, standing next to his sister. In the following image, they posed together with the aunt, enjoying “Total bua vibes.” Another image features both Anjali and Lin’s sister, Lee Laishram, adoring the little munchkin.

Take a look:

On March 10, the Sultan actor took to his Instagram handle and announced the good news to the world. With a carousel of images, he wished the grandfather and his granddaughter on their birth.

In the captions, Randeep expressed, “Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love.”

Take a look:

In 2025, Lin and Randeep announced their pregnancy by dropping a picture from a campsite. The announcement was made on their second anniversary. A couple of months later, the family hosted a traditional baby shower for the Jaane Jaan actress.

While Randeep is currently enjoying parenthood to the fullest, he will be next seen in the upcoming American action-adventure comedy film, Matchbox: The Movie.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda announces birth of baby girl with Lin Laishram, actor shares first glimpse; PICS