Rani Mukerji honored with doctorate from La Trobe University; Says “It motivates her to keep fighting for the good”

Actor Rani Mukerji has received an Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University in recognition of her contribution to Indian cinema and her support for women, children, and marginalized communities. Reflecting on the honor, the actor recalled her early aspirations and the journey that eventually led her to the film industry.

Rani Mukerji gets honored by La Trobe University

While receiving the award, she said, “When I was a little girl, like everyone else, I wanted to make my family and my country proud. Cinema became the medium to achieve this. Receiving this honorary doctorate from La Trobe University is one of the most humbling moments of my life.”

Rani further said, “When I entered the film industry as a teenager, I had absolutely no roadmap. I was simply trying to do my job in the best way possible. I have always chosen films that have made an impact in my heart first. A story that needs to be told. A story that would inspire and empower. I have always silently worked to represent the powerful girls and women of India through cinema that has its heart in the right place to receive this honor for doing what I feel is right is further motivating me to keep fighting the good fight.”

Yash Raj Films also celebrated the achievement on social media. They mentioned how thankful the actor was for the honor in the caption as, “Some moments make you stop and take a moment to truly appreciate the journey. Today is one of them. Receiving an Honorary Doctorate from La Trobe University, after nearly three decades in cinema, is a deeply humbling honour. Every character, every story and every experience has shaped the person and actor I am today. I carry this honour with immense gratitude, pride and a renewed belief in the power of stories - Rani Mukerji.”

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