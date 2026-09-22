Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna passes away on September 22, 2026 at 75

Content Warning: The article contains mention of a person's demise. Reader discretion is advised.

Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, has passed away at the age of 75. The family confirmed the heartbreaking update in an official statement same day on September 22, asking for privacy as they come to terms with the loss. The statement read, "With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon."

Family requests privacy amid grief

The family expressed gratitude for the love and support extended to them during this difficult time. "The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief." Krishna was known to share a close bond with Rani, who has often spoken warmly about her mother and the influence she had on her life.

Who was Krishna Mukerji?

Krishna Mukerji was a former playback singer and was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerji, who co-founded Filmalaya Studios. Ram passed away in 2017. Krishna’s passing marks a deeply personal loss for Rani, who has frequently credited her mother for being an important presence and inspiration in both her personal life and acting journey.

Krishna Mukerji also became a significant source of inspiration for Rani’s performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, where the actor portrayed a Bengali mother fighting to reunite with her children. While preparing for the role, Rani studied references related to the real-life story but also drew heavily from her own mother.

Speaking at an event in 2023, Rani said, "As an actor, I wanted to being my interpretation to the character. I didn't want too much of baggage and have people find similarities between my role and the real person. Ashima had many tapes recorded of Sagarika, and I saw those for some references, but the rest of the character is actually based on my mum. She's the most Bengali person I know. Be it feeding us with her hands, putting a tikka on us. I drew strength and inspiration from my mother," Rani said.

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