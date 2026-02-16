Ranveena Tandon didn’t want to play 2nd lead to Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Couldn’t have restarted my career’

Raveena Tandon has had an impressive career in Bollywood, but some of her picks and drops in scripts have invited questions from her fans. During a recent interview with Zoom, the actress opened up about her decision to reject the role of Tina Malhotra, which first came to her before going to Rani Mukerji and becoming a career hit. alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. She has spoken about not wanting to restart her acting career while already being successful with other films.

Ranveena Tandon clarifies her decision not to accept Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with SRK

Recalling how her close friend Karan Johar was upset due to her call to decline the role, she shared, “I had my reasons to reject certain films. For example, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan always says that you didn’t do my first film, but I tell him that I would have loved to do it, and you are my friend, but unfortunately, during that time in my career, I couldn’t have restarted my career by playing second lead after leaving at a point which was Mohra."

She further explained that she eyed a different career path for herself, one which allowed her to do more films as a solo star that plays the second fiddle in someone else’s story, “It was very necessary for me to start off, even if I have five scenes and five songs, but as a solo heroine. I had to restart my career like that, which was very difficult, but I was like ‘you have to do this’.” She also noted that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai worked for Rani Mukerji because she was a ‘fresh face’ and so was not the case for her.

Ranveena Tandon gave two other hits, Dulhe Raja and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in 1998, the same year that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released. The latter has achieved cult romance status over almost three decades of its release, becoming the third highest-grossing Indian film overall at its time of release.

