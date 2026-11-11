Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone give festive vibes in traditional outfits as they celebrate Diwali; PICS

Bollywood's beloved couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, celebrated Diwali 2026 with their loved ones in Bengaluru. While fans were eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the stars' festive celebrations, several pictures from their intimate gathering have surfaced on social media. The couple reportedly spent the special occasion with Deepika's parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, her sister Anisha and a few close friends, making it a memorable family affair.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pose with family during Diwali

A group photograph doing the rounds on social media captures Ranveer and Deepika posing for a cheerful selfie with their family and friends. Deepika Padukone looked radiant in a yellow ethnic suit, keeping her hair neatly tied in a bun, while Ranveer complemented her in a vibrant purple kurta paired with a silk brocade jacket.

The picture also features Deepika's parents and sister Anisha, with everyone smiling for the camera at a restaurant after their Diwali meal. The photographs offer a glimpse into the couple's celebrations, which appeared to be centred around spending quality time with their loved ones.

Apart from the family, Deepika is also seen warmly posing with a member of the restaurant, while Ranveer happily clicks a selfie with a fan.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh embrace parenthood for the second time

On the personal front, the couple recently welcomed their second daughter, Devi Padukone Singh, on September 19, 2026. In October, they shared an adorable family photograph featuring their newborn and elder daughter, Dua, while announcing the little one's name.

For the unversed, Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018 in a beautiful destination wedding at Lake Como, Italy, with ceremonies following Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024. With their growing family, this Diwali was undoubtedly another special occasion for the couple.

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