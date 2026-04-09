Ranveer Singh channels his inner singer as he croons 'Dooba Dooba' with Mohit Chauhan; Watch Video

Ranveer Singh is running high on the historic success of his recent two films, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The actor gave back-to-back two Rs 1000 crore plus grossers at the worldwide box office, becoming the only Indian actor to do so after Shah Rukh Khan. He is currently enjoying the birthday bash of Anant Ambani at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

In a video shared by singer Harshdeep Kaur's husband Mankeet Singh, Ranveer Singh can be seen vibing wholeheartedly and singing an old song of Mohit Chauhan, Dooba Dooba, with the singer himself. Ranveer donned his signature cap in the blurry night video while putting his hands on Mohit Chauhan and Mankeet's shoulders.

Sharing the video, Mankeet wrote, "What a Guy!! @ranveersingh You are so full of life.. and so full of love!! You give the best Jhaphis and the warmest smiles!! This moment that you created out of sheer love for music will always be memorable. @mohitchauhanofficial Sir Your songs bring back so many memories, and this one did exactly the same last night! #RanveerSingh #Anantambani #dhurandhar #jamnagar."

Harshdeep Kaur commented on the reel and wrote, "What a moment!!!" She also shared the video on his story and wrote, "@ranveersingh You are love, always be like this!! My Singh singing with Ranveer Singh, our fav song by Mohit Chauhan."

For the unversed, Dooba Dooba is a much-loved Hindi pop song. Composed by Mohit Chauhan, Kim Trivedi, and Atul Mittal, Dooba Dooba holds immense popularity among music lovers.

Talking about Ranveer Singh's work front, he will be next seen in Pralay, a zombie action thriller mounted on a huge scale. The movie will be directed by Hansal Mehta's son, Jai Mehta. Lokah Chapter One: Chandra fame Kalyani Priyadarshan will play the female lead.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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