Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone twin in black and head to celebrate the New Year post Dhurandhar’s success

Ranveer Singh is currently all over the internet and rightly so. After dominating the box office with his latest release, Dhurandhar, the actor is all set to take a breather with his wife-actor Deepika Padukone. Recently, they were spotted twinning in black as they head to celebrate the New Year at an undisclosed location. Check it out!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone head to celebrate the New Year

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who stepped into the industry by playing the role of a happy-so-lucky wedding planner in the romantic comedy film Band Baaja Baaraat, has now turned into a beast who is delivering mega hits like a boss. His latest release, Dhurandhar, is the testimony of his impressive acting curve that has made billions of people his die-hard fans.

Earlier today, December 22, 2025, the man of the hour was seen arriving with Deepika Padukone, at the Mumbai airport. The couple jetted off to welcome the New Year with gratitude. The lovebirds were spotted twinning in shades of black and gray.

Check it out:

In the visuals, Ranveer can be seen looking dapper in a round-neck tee, which he paired with comfortable matching trousers. Singh layered it up with a long knitted jacket in gray. The superstar completed his look with a black beanie, dark sunnies, black shoes, and a silver chain around his neck.

As for Deepika Padukone, she wore a gray shirt with high-waisted black pants. Giving more structure to her glamorous look, the Bajirao Mastani actress wore a pair of leather boots. She finished off her look with a striped gray jacket and black sunglasses. With her hair left open and a bright smile, she left Mumbai airport, hand-in-hand with her husband.

More about Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar's second directorial movie, Dhurandhar, is getting houseful even after days of its release. The action-thriller is slowly inching toward joining the 1000 crore club. While Singh is leading the show, he is joined by the likes of Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and more who have also done a commendable job in the blockbuster film.

ALSO READ: The 500 Crore Net India Box Office Club - Indian Movies (Hindi Version): Dhurandhar becomes newest addition