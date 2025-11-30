Ranveer Singh gets trolled for calling Daiva ‘female ghost’ in front of Rishab Shetty at IFFI 2025, imitates viral scene

Filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty and Ranveer Singh attended the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025 in Goa on Friday (November 28). While praising Rishab Shetty’s performance in Kantara Chapter 1, Ranveer Singh sparked controversy after referring to the Chamundi daiva as a “female ghost” and imitating the film’s climax scene on stage. A clip of the moment has gone viral, triggering strong criticism from social media users.

During the event, Ranveer said, “I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body — that shot was amazing.” He then acted out the scene, which left Rishab laughing, but many viewers felt the reaction came from surprise rather than amusement.

Ranveer’s imitation triggers strong online reaction

Soon after the video surfaced, several users expressed disappointment, calling the actor’s comments insensitive towards the sacred Tulunad Daivaradhane tradition. One user wrote that it was shocking “how low actors can go for fame and money, showing zero respect” for cultural beliefs. Another said Ranveer Singh “literally called Chavundi Mata a ghost and even copied the scene in a humorous way.”

Many users also pointed out that the atmosphere in the hall felt awkward. One viewer noted that “only Rishab smiled out of shock while others around them looked stunned at what was happening.” Another added that Ranveer’s intentions may not have been to mock anyone, but his habit of “over-appreciating” actors often leads to uncomfortable situations.

Here are some more reactions:

Some reactions were sharper, with one comment stating that his behaviour “didn’t feel like he was praising Rishab Shetty but instead seemed like he was making light of a revered figure. Behave!” Another online user remarked that Ranveer “looked like a complete clown, and the disappointing part was Rishab Shetty just watching and laughing.”

The criticism comes just as anticipation builds for Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar. Ranveer Singh plays a key role in Dhurandhar, appearing in a rugged action-oriented avatar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan. It is set to hit theatres on December 5.

