Ranveer Singh issues clarification after being trolled over mimicking Rishab Shetty’s Kantara scene: ‘If I have hurt…’

Ranveer Singh was recently spotted at the IFFI Goa event, where he mimicked the climax scene from Kantara: Chapter 1 in front of Rishab Shetty. Soon, the video went viral on social media. After receiving trolls from the audience, the actor has now issued a public statement clarifying his intentions and apologising.

Ranveer Singh issues an apology for mimicking the Kantara scene

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh wrote, “My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

For those unaware, Ranveer appeared at the 56th IFFI Goa 2025 event. Speaking at the closing ceremony, the actor praised Rishab Shetty for his performance in Kantara: Chapter 1, emphasizing the climax scene.

However, what was meant as a light-hearted compliment soon took a dramatic turn when his comments received heat from netizens. Many trolled the actor for referring to Chamundi Daiva, a revered deity of the Tulu community, as a “female ghost.” He also received flak for mimicking Shetty's performance in that particular scene.

While the uproar against the Bollywood star continued, he has now officially issued an apology, clarifying his intentions behind what he said.

Ranveer Singh’s next release

Ranveer Singh is next slated to appear in the lead role in the spy action thriller Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film follows the journey of a fearless Indian intelligence agent who undertakes a daring Black Ops mission in Pakistan's Lyari region.

Apart from Singh, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Naveen Kaushik, Manav Gohil, and several others in key roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 5, 2025.

The spy actioner is touted to be a two-part venture, with the first installment itself having a runtime of more than three hours. Moreover, the sequel is expected to hit the big screens in Summer 2026.

ALSO READ: Hindi Movies Releasing This Week in Theaters