Ranveer Singh made a special call to Kalyani Priyadarshan to sign zombie thriller Pralay? Here's what we know

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming zombie thriller, Pralay, is in the news again, and this time, the reason is personal. According to the latest reports, Ranveer himself stepped in to convince South Indian star Kalyani Priyadarshan to join the zombie thriller. While the film is set to go on floors between July and August 2026, the real story is how Ranveer Singh convinced Kalyani to star in the film alongside him.

According to a report by Mid-day, quoted by The Times of India, Kalyani was initially hesitant about making her Bollywood debut. Despite her father, veteran director Priyadarshan, being a household name, Kalyani was cautious about finding the right launchpad after her massive success in the Malayalam hit Lokah.

“Though her father Priyadarshan is well-known in Bollywood, Kalyani doesn’t have much knowledge about the Hindi film industry," the report noted. "The actor, who is on a career high after Lokah’s success, was taking her time to discern whether she should step into Hindi movies and if Pralay would be the best launch vehicle. Since it’s his home production, Ranveer picked up the phone and convinced her. After a long chat, she understood that Ranveer and Jai are bringing a novel world with the movie, and excitedly came on board."

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Jai Mehta—son of the acclaimed Hansal Mehta—who previously earned accolades for co-directing the hit series Scam 1992. Pralay isn't just a typical horror flick; it’s being described as a deep dive into human survival, using the zombie genre as a lens to explore the collapse of social and moral values in a crumbling world.

Visually, the team is aiming for something massive. Drawing inspiration from the aesthetics of The Hunger Games, they are planning to transform Mumbai into a haunting, unrecognizable landscape. The production will use a sophisticated mix of physical sets and AI-driven digital extensions to "age" the city, making it look authentically abandoned.

“Large portions of Mumbai will be digitally aged to reflect decay and abandonment," a source shared, confirming that the shoot will kick off in the city before moving to various locations.

For Kalyani, this move follows a spectacular 2025 where she led the female-fronted superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The film, produced by Dulquer Salmaan, was praised for blending modern action with the mystical folklore of Kerala.

