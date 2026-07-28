Ranveer Singh reacts to woman flirting with him on set: ‘Main 2 bachchon ka baap banne wala hoon’; Video

Bollywood star, Ranveer Singh charms everyone, whether he’s on the big screen or sharing candid behind-the-scenes moments. Recently, a clip from a brand shoot went viral across social media, showing the actor giving the wittiest response to a woman who tried flirting with him on set. Don’t miss the video below!

Ranveer Singh reponds to a woman flirting with him

The light hearted incident unfolded during a shoot for a brand campaign. The actor, who shared the clip online, revealed that the shoot had temporarily hit a pause when the coffee blender broke down, leaving an awkward silence in the room.

Taking the director’s instructions ‘be natural, be you’ seriously, Deeksha decided to break the ice and strike up a conversation with Ranveer Singh. In the captions, she penned, “It felt like a chemistry lab where coffee was being made with proper measurements. I said 'chemistry for coffee,' but he thought 'chemistry of love.' Well, I am Lady Ranveer Singh after all.”

As the banter continued, Ranveer paused for a moment before pointing out the playful flirtation. He said, “Kitna flirt kar rahi ho. Main do bacche ka baap banne wala hoon yaar. (You're flirting so much. I'm about to become a father of two.)”

Watch the video:

Fans quickly flooded social media with praise for Ranveer Singh being spontaneous. A user wrote in the comments section of the video, “The way he crossed fingers while saying it, bas itna pyaar karne wala chahiye.”

Another one expressed, “Right, I could never understand flirting with committed people.” A third was quick to state, “Along with a comeback, this guy has also found a sense of calm.”

To refresh your memory, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone welcomed their first child, daughter Dua Padukone Singh, in September 2024. They couple is now preparing for arrival of their second baby.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for his upcoming project, the zombie thriller Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta and co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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