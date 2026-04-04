Ranveer Singh sets the stage on fire with Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal at NMACC 3rd anniversary: Video

Ranveer Singh is known to spread his infectious laughter and light up the room with his crazy energy. At the third anniversary gala of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Bollywood actor did the same. Multiple viral videos from the event showcase the actor bringing the house down with his fun movies. He was joined by singing maestros, Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal. Check it out!

Ranveer Singh entertains the audience at the NMACC gala

On April 3, 2026, Bollywood’s elite gathered in Mumbai to celebrate the third anniversary of the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. While many biggies like Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonali Bendre, Raveena Tandon, Shabana Azmi, and Jackie Shroff attended the event, all eyes were on Dhurandhar The Revenge star, Ranveer Singh.

Several viral videos from the starry night surfaced online, showcasing Singh at his best. In a clip, the actor can be seen taking over the stage when singers Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan sang the track Gallan Goodiyaan from Ranveer’s movie, Dil Dhadakne Do. The audience was compelled to give the elite performers and the musicians for rocking the room.

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In another clip, the Dhurandhar actor can be seen dancing next to the dhol artist. Minutes into the song, he joined the veteran singers, dancing, singing, and enjoying the vibe of the show.

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Ranveer Singh once raised many eyebrows with his quirky fashion sense and ensembles that made headlines. But moving ahead from his fearless choices, he arrived at the event looking his stylish best. The Bollywood superstar was seen donning a structured navy closed-neck blazer featuring golden statement buttons over a crisp white shirt.

He completed his look with well-fitted matching trousers, a pair of shiny brown formal shoes, a silk pocket square, tinted sunglasses, and those sparkly diamond stud earrings. With a perfectly groomed beard and nearly styled hair, he made his presence felt at the star-studded soiree. With Ranveer’s Dhurandhar Part 2 wreaking havoc at the box office, we can’t wait to see what he will come up with next.

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