Dhurandhar Trailer Date and Time: Makers of Ranveer Singh starrer make a big announcement

After the record-breaking success of Dhurandhar Part 1, all eyes are now on Part 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Ahead of the film’s release on March 19, 2026, the makers finally announced the release date of its much-awaited trailer. According to the team, the trailer of the upcoming actioner will drop on March 7, 2026, at 11:01 AM. Read on for more details!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Trailer Release Date

Aditya Dhar and his team finally decided to give the audience a peek into their upcoming action-thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Hence, the makers announced that the trailer will be dropped on March 7, 2026. They will be unveiling the clip of the spy action entertainer at a special time, i.e., 11:01 AM.

In the story of unknown men, the conflict feels more personal this time with Ranveer Singh returning in his dual avatars as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari, raising the stakes of this gripping spy-action saga.

According to the makers, the first instalment shattered box office records across India and internationally, particularly in North America, Canada, the UK, and Australia. Trade and exhibitors are already betting big on Dhurandhar: The Revenge, with strong international advance trends signalling yet another massive global run.

Presented by Jio Studios, the B62 Studios production is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The high-octane spy-action thriller is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The mass-entertainer arrives in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and ahead of Eid.

While Ranveer is leading the show, he is joined by an impressive ensemble cast including Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and many others.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge avoids Toxic clash

Earlier, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was locking horns with Yash’s upcoming gangster movie, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. But yesterday, the makers officially announced that they will be moving the film’s release to June 4, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: Dhurandhar The Revenge set to tear apart records with solo release as forecast climbs higher