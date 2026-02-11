Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor give 3 Khans 'run for their money', Aamir Khan says 'capable of taking over'

Aamir Khan is opening up on the impact of the new generation on the entertainment industry. While acknowledging that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have ruled the Bollywood space for many years now, he has admitted that many interesting actors have managed to give tough competition to the oldies. While calling everyone dispensable, he shared with Variety India, “There will always be people who are better than you, more hardworking than you, more talented than you, who will come in and take your place.”

Aamir Khan talks about new-gen actors who can replace the 3 Khans

Recalling the moment he wanted Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on screen during the former’s cameo in the latter’s film Pathaan, the 3 Idiots star shared how he understood the nuances of their scene and is sure many people did. However, he has emphasized that many young actors have what it takes to surpass the big three. “Those same young actors have shown us that not only are they there [in the industry], they can give us a run for our money — Chhaava Vicky Kaushal, Animal Ranbir Kapoor, Dhurandhar Ranveer. They’re there. They’re very capable of taking over from us,” he shared.

Calling them talented actors, perhaps even more than the 3 Khans, he said that they’re aiming for their rightful place in the industry. The new kids have proven their worth, says the 60-year-old. “So they have answered without saying anything, they’ve answered with their work. Which is fantastic. I really appreciate that. It’s wonderful to see that."

Meanwhile, recently, Aamir Khan’s nephew, actor Imran Khan, shared that he thinks the 3 Khans should take on more age-appropriate roles and give way to younger stars who can be more relatable to the audience. “The younger generation might not want to watch the story of a 70-year-old man,” claimed the 43-year-old.

