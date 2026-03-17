Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar co-actor Vivek Sinha on getting hate due to his ‘darpok Hindu’ dialogue: ‘So much anger…’

Actor Vivek Sinha, who played a hijacker Zahoor Mistry in Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, recently opened up on facing backlash and getting hate comments for his dialogue in the film. The actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a video where he clarified that he's from India only, not from the neighbouring country.

In the shared video, Vivek said, “Hi, namaste mera naam hain Vivek Sinha. Kal maine ek video daali thi ki dialogue Dhurandhar picture ka… Bhai itna gussa, itne saare comments? Pata hai har comment mein kya ho raha hai? 'Teri shakal humein aatankwadi jaisi lag rahi hai', 'Mann kar raha hai ki screen ke andar ghuske maarte hain', 'Tune humein gussa dila diya'... (Hi, I am Vivek Sinha. I had put up a video with a dialogue from the film… So much anger, so many comments? Do you know what each comment says? 'You look like a terrorist,' 'I feel like thrashing you through the screen,' 'You have made us angry').”

He further added, “Ek baat bolun mujhe sach mein itna accha laga na, humare andar jo deshbhakti hai na, usse salaam hai. Ek keh raha hai ‘Tujhe Pakistan mein ghus kar maarunga’, toh bata du bhai main Pakistan ka nahi hoon. Main Bijnor ka rehne wala hoon aur filhaal Mumbai mein rehta hoon (Should I tell you something? I really liked this patriotism inside us—I salute it. One of you said that I want to come to Pakistan and kill you there. I want to clarify that I am from Bijnor and currently stay in Mumbai).”

For the unversed, Vivek Sinha's character Zahoor Mistry's dialogue in Dhurandhar says, “Hindu ek darpok qaum hai, pados mein hi rehte hai hum, goodebhar ka zor laga lo aur bigaad lo joh bigaad sakte ho (Hindus are a cowardly community, we live in the neighbourhood, use all your strength and spoil whatever you can).”

The movie emerged as a sensational blockbuster at the box office. The second instalment of the Ranveer Singh starrer is all set to hit the big screen on March 19, with previews on Wednesday eve.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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