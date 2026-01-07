Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar ripped the envelope like Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, says Vivek Oberoi in his long review of Aditya Dhar's actioner

After ruling the box office for weeks, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time. Among the scores of people who were blown away by Aditya Dhar’s brilliance is actor Vivek Oberoi. In his long review of the mega-blockbuster, Vivek heaped praise on the makers and the impeccable team of actors. Read on!

Vivek Oberoi reviews Dhurandhar

Vivek Oberoi just watched Aditya Dhar’s second directorial and appreciated his cinematic brilliance. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Saathiya stated that Dhurandhar is more than cinema. “It is the jarring shock of a switch being flicked in a pitch-black room,” penned the actor.

Saluting Dhar’s filmmaking skills, Vivek noted that he doesn’t just narrate, he lets the story bleed. Oberoi added that Dhar dares the audience to take their eyes off the screen for the full 3 hours and 34 minutes. Vivek went on to compare Dhurandhar with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. “Every frame casting a spell on the viewer, every character etched out masterfully. A film that has not just pushed the envelope but ripped it apart just like Animal did in 2023,” he opined.

Check out Vivek Oberoi’s post:

Further on in his review, the actor-entrepreneur stated that Ranveer Singh “burns with a subterranean fire simmering under the restraint, proving that silence can be more haunting than any roar.” For Akshaye Khanna, he said, “This Dakait captures your heart.” According to him, R. Madhavan is the patriotic mastermind he is excited to see in Dhurandhar Part 2.

Vivek didn’t forget to heap praise on his “legendary brother” Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal, who bring “a weathered, granite-like gravity that makes the shadows of the frontlines feel tangible.”

Concluding his post, Vivek Oberoi extended his appreciation to the people protecting the country at the borders. He also congratulated the makers as the film became the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in Hindi. Since Dhurandhar was a massive success, all eyes are now on Dhurandhar Part 2. The upcoming action-thriller is expected to hit cinemas on March 19, 2026.

