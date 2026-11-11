Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather Dr Ram Hingorani passes away at 96 on Diwali

Content Warning: This article mentions a person's demise. Reader discretion is advised.

Actor Ranveer Singh is mourning the loss of his maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani, who passed away at the age of 96 on November 8, 2026, during Diwali. He breathed his last during Lakshmi Puja, making the occasion particularly emotional for the family. Remembering him, Ranveer’s cousin shared a series of photographs and videos, accompanied by a heartfelt note celebrating his remarkable life and the beautiful memories they shared.

Ranveer Singh’s cousin remembers their grandfather

Taking to Instagram, Saumya paid an emotional tribute to her beloved grandfather. Sharing some cherished family moments, she wrote, “96 years young. A glorious life to be celebrated, not mourned My Dadu, Dr. Ram, peacefully left us on Diwali to go home to my Dadi. He couldn’t have picked a more auspicious time – the golden hour of the day, during Lakshmi Puja I bet the two of them are in their chairs sipping on a crisp whiskey, enjoying watching us together Thank you for being the best Dadu in the world. Thank you for giving us everything Save a scoop of icecream for me Until we dance again Hari Om.”

Ranveer Singh shared a special bond with his maternal grandfather

Ranveer has often spoken about his close relationship with his Nana and has shared glimpses of their adorable bond on social media. During the promotions of his 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actor posted a video of his grandfather dancing to the film’s popular track What Jhumka. The video captured his infectious energy and love for music, leaving fans delighted.

What made the moment even more special was that Dr Ram Hingorani continued to embrace life with enthusiasm even at the age of 93. In the video, he could be heard making a rather amusing demand, saying, “Leave tikki bring Tequila for me”. Ranveer also shared pictures of them together, including one in which his grandfather sported a Team Rocky T-shirt. Captioning the post, the actor wrote, “Nana is peak Rocky-ism! (bomb and fire emoticon) 93 and Rock(y)ing!!!”

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