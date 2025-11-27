Reason why Palash Muchhal was hospitalised ahead of wedding with Smriti Mandhana?

Music composer Palash Muchhal is recovering in Mumbai after being hospitalised due to chest discomfort, days after the postponement of his wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable and linked to stress-related distress, not a major cardiac event. He is expected to be discharged soon but has been advised to take complete rest for at least three weeks.

According to a report by Mid-day, Palash Muchhal was first admitted to a hospital in Sangli after he complained of chest discomfort. When his condition did not improve, he was shifted to SRV Hospital in Mumbai late on Monday, November 24. Upon admission, he reported severe chest pain, uneasiness, and difficulty breathing. His medical team conducted key cardiac tests, including an ECG and a 2D echocardiography.

Dr. Dipendra Tripathi, one of the doctors treating him, said, “Palash’s condition appears to be linked to stress-related distress rather than a serious cardiac event.” He added that while certain levels were slightly elevated, there was no sign of a major medical emergency. As part of the basic treatment, Palash was given oxygen therapy and kept under close observation before being moved to a general room.

Hospital authorities confirmed that his condition steadily improved with rest and supportive care. Doctors believe that anxiety surrounding the situation and the sudden delay in the wedding may have contributed to the episode. Based on the findings, he has been advised to avoid exertion and focus on recovery over the next three weeks to prevent any recurrence.

Why was the wedding postponed?

On November 23, Palash and Smriti Mandhana were scheduled to tie the knot. However, the wedding was put on hold after Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, suddenly fell ill and was rushed to a hospital in Sangli with heart attack–like symptoms. He was discharged on November 25. Palash’s mother told Hindustan Times that Palash is very close to Smriti’s father and decided that the wedding should not go ahead until he recovered.

A day after the wedding delay, Palash also landed in the hospital. His stress levels have now reduced, and doctors say he is recovering well. Meanwhile, Smriti has removed all wedding-related posts from Instagram, sparking curiosity online. The couple, who began dating in 2019, made their relationship public in July 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t judge him’: Palash Muchhal’s cousin steps in after sudden wedding delay with Smriti Mandhana