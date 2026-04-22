Remember Made In India singer Alisha Chinai? Her THEN AND NOW transformation will shock you

Alisha Chinai is a singing sensation, a legend who brought pop culture to India and introduced the audience to Indi-pop. Even today, when fans see her, they are reminded of some of her iconic tracks like Made In India, Tinka Tinka, Soniyaa, Aah... Alisha, Madonna, and more. After becoming the 'Queen of Indipop', she stepped into playback singing in Bollywood. She recently posted a selfie on her Instagram handle, making fans fall in love with her again.

Alisha Chinai’s transformation is hard to miss

If listening to music was your thing in the 80’s and 90’s, then you would definitely have heard Alisha Chinai’s raging tracks. There was a time when she was all over with her hit albums Jaadoo, Babydoll, Aah... Alisha, Madonna, Kamasutra, Alisha - Madonna of India, and Made in India. While her powerful voice made millions of her fans, her beauty mesmerised many.

Hence, her recent selfies received immense praise from fans who couldn’t stop gushing over their childhood crush. In the pictures, the 61-year-old singing icon looked cute, sporting short hair and bangs. She wore a brown top with multi-colored flowers and sported a couple of golden necklaces. With a pair of gold earrings and a bright smile, she rounded up her look. Alisha posted the selfies with multiple moon emojis in the captions.

Check it out:

Soon, her post was flooded with hundreds of comments. While some called her their ‘childhood crush’, many mentioned that she is as beautiful as her voice. A user wrote, “Always my favourite nd always beautiful,” while another commented, “My childhood crush, love your voice mam ur song made in India.”

A third was quick to state, “Great respect for you mam you are true legend for me. you will always be my crush.” One fan expressed, “I fell in love with your voice 'Tinka Tinka' from Made In India to Seulemont Vous. Go ahead and record a song. U R the OG Rockstar.” An admirer reminisced, “I was 8 in 1996 and I used to listen Made in India cassette each day. I still have it.”

Underscoring how popular she was, a fan wrote that he would make his mother custom paint Made In India on a t-shirt and he would wear it everywhere. Alisha’s popularity rose when she sang Bollywood tracks like Dil Tu Hi Bata from Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3, Tere Ishq Mein Nachenge from Aamir Khan’s Raja Hindustani, and more.

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